Bigg Boss 19 Shock Exit: Kunickaa Sadanand Eliminated Before Finale in Dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss season 19 has been inching towards its grand finale. The avid viewers are eagerly waiting to know who will make it to the top 5 and compete for the season's trophy. Following a no-eviction week, one contestant has been eliminated this time. Kunickaa Sadanand has been evicted from the BB19 house. The veteran actress, who made her comeback to entertainment through her participation in Salman's show, has been one of the most talked-about contestants since the first week. She has consistently created a stir inside the BB19 house with her strong comments.

The Week 13 nominated contestants in the Bigg Boss 19 house include Amaal Malik, Farhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Malti Chahar. According to the early voting trends, Kunickaa and Malti were in the bottom two, and it was initially speculated that Malti would be evicted from the show.

The elimination unfolded during a tense Weekend Ka Vaar segment. Kunickaa, along with Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal, found herself among the bottom four contestants. In a dramatic twist, Salman Khan called their names one by one, and the first contestant to cross the finish line would have to leave the house. Kunickaa ended up being that person, marking the end of her journey this season.Despite the sudden exit, Kunickaa remained composed and proud of her run on the show. She told Salman that surviving in the house for more than three months was an achievement in itself. Known affectionately as "Rajmata", she carried a strong, authoritative presence that often brought comfort - and sometimes fear - to her fellow housemates. Kunickaa expressed her love for all the contestants and requested them not to cry. The housemates bid a respectful farewell to her, as they hailed, 'Kunickaa ji zindabad', 'Rajmata' and more.