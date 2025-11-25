‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt miss Kunickaa Sadanand

Mumbai, Nov 25 The exit of Kunickaa Sadanand seems to have left a huge void inside the “Bigg Boss 19” house, with contestants Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt remembering her as one of the most spirited players of the season.

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram on Tuesday and was captioned: “Tanya ne Gaurav aur Kunickaa ke baare mein diya apna take, kya aap karte ho uske iss opinion se relate?”

In the promo, during a conversation in the garden area, Tanya, Farrhana and Amaal spoke about how strongly her presence was felt in every task.

“We are all missing Kunickaa ji?” Farrhana asked, to which Tanya instantly replied, “We miss you!” Amaal recalled, “She used to be involved in every task. She would not budge. She would be in the game.”

Tanya shared a light-hearted moment from the bucket challenge: “She used to win in the bucket game. She would tell Neelu (Neelam Giri) to not lose because of her age. How sweet!”

Amaal added with a laugh, “Even in that game, she made us fall.” Tanya nodded, saying Kunickaa had an “unshakeable fighting spirit”.

Tanya also added: “I don’t think Kunika ma’am deserves to be here more than Gaurav Khanna.”

Kunickaa Sadanand is the latest contestant, who was shown the exit door. The show currently has Tanya, Farrhana, Ashnoor, Gaurav, Shehbaz, Malti, Pranit More and Amaal Mallik.

The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

