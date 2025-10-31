Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Farrhaan Bhatt Predict Who Gets Eliminated This Week

Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali's eviction from bigg boss 19 house was one of the shocking eviction which left everyone in shock. As the tension increases housemates are planning new strategies about their game, Contestants are now trying to analyse who could be the next. In upcoming episode, Farhana and Tanya were seen discussing about the probable elimination this weekend.

Tanya reassured an anxious Farhana about the nomination round, confidently stating that Farhana's strong gameplay and solid position in the house meant she had no reason to worry about elimination this week. Tanya noted that her prediction of Zeishan's eviction proved correct, and that his departure significantly shifted the house dynamic. She stated that Zeishan's elimination "broke the wall" between contestants, forging new relationships.

Tanya highlighted the impact of each eviction on the house's group dynamics and strategies, explaining how the removal of contestants can alter alliances and rivalries. Tanya then predicted that Neelam and Gaurav might be the next eviction targets, believing their removal could significantly change the game.

Farhana agreed with Tanya’s analysis, and they continued to discuss how upcoming eliminations could shape the show. Viewers are now waiting to see if Tanya's predictions hold true, anticipating more tension and surprises in Bigg Boss 19.