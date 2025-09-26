Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Confronts Mridul for Dragging Personal Life and Calling Her Fake

Bigg Boss 19 captaincy task turned into drama where Tanya emotionally broke down in tears after Mridul commented about her personal life and called her fake. During recent task contestants were shown few clips of theirs and those in the captaincy race had to hit the buzzer and answer questions to gain the power to eliminate others from the challenge. In first clip Mridul Tiwari and Gaurav Khanna were discussing, where Mridul called Tanya Mittal “fake” and even dragged her boyfriend into the conversation. After clip was over Abhishek hit the buzzer first, answered correctly, and promptly removed Kunickaa from the race.

After this Tanya sat down with Mridul and directly confronted him saying, he is wrong to bring her personal life into the game. She said, “You don’t even know my boyfriends, some random guy is telling you random things. You are saying my boyfriend called me ‘fake,’ it’s a big thing for me. I have always maintained distance from boys. Those who have been close to me can never call me fake. I live with boys and girls here who use slang, but I go to the temple, I am spiritual. You will never see any boys with me even in my videos. I only hold Zeishan ji and Amaal’s hands, who I consider as a bhai and my friend.” After listing to Tanya Mridul apologized , while Zeishan Quadri tried to lighten the mood by joking that he would get Tanya married as soon as they were out of the house.

Tanya confided in Zeishan, revealing her struggles with building her business and the lack of support from her family. Overwhelmed, she expressed her fear of judgment and isolation, swearing she avoided relationships out of fear of her family's disapproval. Zeishan comforted her, urging her to remain strong and ignore the negativity.