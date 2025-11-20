‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt’s feud escalates

Mumbai, Nov 20 The friendship between Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt appears to have finished with a tense exchange erupting during an upcoming episode of the show.

A promo was shared on Instagram, which was captioned: “Tanya aur Farhana ke beech phir hua jhagda, kya ab inki dosti ka equation badlega? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, Mon-Sun raat 9 baje @jiohotstar aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.”

What began as a routine interaction quickly spiralled, as Tanya said that she would not “tolerate feeling insulted”, making Farhana to curtly respond that she didn’t wish to speak at all.

Farhana, defending herself, said people were free to watch and judge her behaviour on camera, insisting she knew exactly what she did and didn’t do.

She said: “Farrhana; You've done such big things, now don't make me talk.”

Tanya, meanwhile, hinted that Farhana’s shift in attitude was deliberate, even throwing barbed remarks that only escalated the tension.

Pranit More, along with his brother, could be seen observing the fracas, hilariously reminding both of the “family members”.

Pranit said: “Friends, the family members can't hear you.”

To which, Farrhana replied: “No, no, no, it's not worth listening to her (Tanya’s) nonsense.”

He was then seen telling his brother that the two girls were “friends a week ago”

Farrhana was seen telling Tanya: “Oh, now even Farhana knows what I do for the camera, what I don't do, and how I do it. Everyone can see that.”

As the clash grew sharper, Tanya remarked that she had never sat with someone “so bad-mouthed”, while Farhana admitted she didn’t understand how things had deteriorated so quickly.

Tanya ended the exchange with a warning, saying that people who hurt others eventually face the same in return — a comment that left the room heavy with unspoken tension.

“You'll get hurt, Farhana. Easy. Those who hurt others, get hurt themselves, Farhana,” she said.

