Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand are ‘Flippers’ ,Says Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, Gaurav Khanna

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal had a major fight a week back. Whole house stood with Tanya whe Kunickaa criticised her mother on national television. In the latest episode Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, and Gaurav Khanna had a deep conversation about changing dynamics of house and how teammates are planning and plotting against each other. Conversation which began normally turned serious discussion were Amaal revealed that Kunickaa Sadanand had walked straight up to Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri’s bed for a late-night conversation. This made the three believe that some planning was happening.

Trio also noticed how Neelam seemed to be following Kunickaa more closely these days. In fact, they even started calling her junior Kunickaa. Adding to that Zeishan said that he is no more friends with Nehal Chudasama, Tanya Mittal, and Kunickaa Sadanand had come to an end as he don't understand him anymore.

Tanya and Kunickaa were labeled the biggest "flippers" for their perceived habit of switching allegiances to benefit their game, which the others felt fueled chaos in the house. This highlighted the fragility of trust and alliances within the Bigg Boss house.

Subsequently, Bigg Boss punished the housemates for discussing nominations, a rule violation, by nominating everyone. Each contestant was then given the opportunity to save two others, resulting in a final nomination list comprising Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, and Abhishek Bajaj.