Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal lauds Daboo Mallik's support for son Amaal Mallik, calls him the luckiest

Mumbai Oct 2 Boss Season 19 witnessed a deeply emotional moment when Tanya Mittal and music composer Amaal Malik shared a heartfelt conversation about parental support and family bonds while inside the house.

During the chat, Tanya candidly spoke about her strained relationship with her father and highlighted how Amaal Malik is extremely lucky to have found support in his father.

“Your father stood for you. You should feel like the luckiest man on earth – because you know when I came from the "Kumbh" incident, my father didn’t pick up my phone,” Tanya admitted.

While clarifying she wasn't sad, Tanya reflected on how, even at 35, Amaal was fortunate to have his father backing him.

Amaal Malik, the son of veteran music director Daboo Malik and nephew of legendary composer Anu Malik, has often acknowledged his close-knit family. His younger brother, singer Armaan Malik, is a popular name in the Indian music industry. In the Bigg Boss Season 19 house, Amaal has maintained that his strength comes from his family's unity.

Tanya, while speaking to him, reinforced this sentiment by saying that his parents, siblings, sister-in-law, and he are one unit. "You guys actually, again, need to remember how strong the five of you are and will always be, especially with this unity. You can't be luckier than this, Amaal," said Tanya.

Outside the house, Amaal's father, Daboo Mallik, has been constantly awoken and supporting his son.

Through social media, Daboo has shared messages of encouragement rooting for Amaal's journey on the show and celebrating his residence. The exchange between Tanya and Amaal struck a chord with many viewers, highlighting the contrasting experiences of housemates when it comes to parental support.

Tanya has always expressed feeling deprived of the love and attention her daughter typically seeks from her father. She acknowledged the blessing of Amaal's family bond on a very positive note.

