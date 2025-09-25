Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal reveals her over-the-top routine, says she travels from Gwalior to Agra to buy "coffee"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : It looks like 'Bigg Boss 19' is getting its daily dose of entertainment, all thanks to Tanya Mittal.

The spiritual influencer and entrepreneur from Gwalior has already made a name for herself in the house with her flashy lifestyle stories. Now, her latest confession about drinking coffee has left both housemates and viewers in splits.

In a conversation with her closest friend in the house, Neelam Giri, Tanya shared her "basic routine" for coffee.

She said, "Yahan toh logon ko kuch nahi pata, main bahut down to earth hone ka natak karti hun. Coffee peene pata hai main kaise jaati hun? Gwalior se jaaungi Agra, Agra se coffee khareed ke peeti nahi hun, vo coffee thandi honi chahiye bilkul toh ice box saath chalta hai. Coffee usmein rakhi jaayegi aur fir Taj Mahal ke peeche ek garden hai, uss garden mein jo bench hai, vahan baith ke peeti hun vo coffee. Yeh basic hai mera." ("People here don't know anything, I pretend to be very down to earth. Do you know how I go to drink coffee? From Gwalior, I travel to Agra, but I don't just buy coffee from there. The coffee has to be completely cold, so I take an icebox with me. The coffee is kept inside it, and then I sit on a bench in a garden behind the Taj Mahal to drink it. This is my basic routine.")

Tanya didn't stop there. She also revealed that someone brings her a biscuit from London every two months, or else she starts crying.

This isn't the first time Tanya has grabbed eyeballs with her "royal" claims. Earlier, she said she has 150 bodyguards, an entire floor in her Gwalior house just for her clothes, and that she brought 800 sarees for her Bigg Boss journey. She even drinks water only from a silver bottle.

These stories seemed to irritate contestants in the beginning of the show, but now it seems they've started treating them as entertainment. Some even tease her about her over-the-top routines.

'Bigg Boss 19' has already entered its fifth week, with housemates forming their own camps. Meanwhile, evicted contestant Nehal Chudasama is staying in a secret room and is expected to re-enter the house soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor