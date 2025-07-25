Bigg Boss 19 teaser drops, show expected to return soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Fans who have been waiting for the new season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss,' hosted by Salman Khan, finally have a reason to get excited.

JioCinema has shared the first official promo of Bigg Boss Season 19 along with a fresh new logo for the show.

On Friday, the Instagram pages of JioCinema and JioCinema Reality shared the video featuring the show's brand new eye design.

The colourful logo hints at the chaos, drama, and entertainment that fans have come to expect from the popular reality series.

The caption read, "Countdown hogaya hai shuru, hoga chaos unlock soon! Stay tuned! @danubeproperties @vaselineindia #BiggBoss19 #BiggBossOnJioCinema #BB19OnJioCinema."

According to a press release, the new eye plunges into a world of colour and energy. The bold upgrade represents the untamed emotions and surprises that await inside the Bigg Boss house. While the promo teases the return of the show, an official start date has not been announced yet.

There is also no official confirmation on whether Salman Khan will return as the host, though fans expect him to be back. The show's premiere date and further details about the contestants are still under wraps.

