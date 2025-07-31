'Bigg Boss 19' teaser out now, show to premiere on Aug 24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : The teaser for the much-awaited 'Bigg Boss 19' is finally out, with the grand premiere taking place on August 24.

This season brings a major shift in the format. Titled "Gharwalon ki Sarkaar!", the show will no longer be controlled by a single person. As per a press release, "For the first time, power won't rest with one; the house will run on everyone's say. This change will make way for the democracy of drama, alliances, and fiery confrontations."

Salman Khan returns once again as the host.

The teaser dropped by JioHotstar on Thursday shows Bhaijaan dressed in a Nehru jacket, flanked by black cat commandos, representing the power struggles expected this season.

Take a look at the post

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMxcKogzXfK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

As per a press note, Salman, while speaking about the new twist, says, "I have been a part of Bigg Boss for a very long time now and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year, aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it's bound to get messy. That's when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone. After all these years, I can honestly say I'm just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out."

The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00 pm and air on COLORS TV at 10:30 pm.

