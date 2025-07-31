Bigg Boss 19 Teaser: Salman Khan Announces New Season In Desi Style (Watch Video)

Superstar Salman Khan is back with yet another season of 'Bigg Boss 19'. The new season comes with a power-packed twist – “Gharwalon ki Sarkaar!” where for the first time, the house will run on everyone’s say.The first glimpse featuring Salman was released by JioHotstar. The caption read, "Bhai ke saath laut aaya hai Bigg Boss ka naya season! Aur iss baar chalegi - Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar"'Bigg Boss 19' will be available for streaming on JioHotstar and Colors TV from August 24, 2025.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show was initially expected to have some well-known television personalities like Ram Kapoor, Munmun Dutta, and digital star Mr Faisu as contestants.Additionally, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anita Hassanandani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Apoorva Mukhija, Gaurav Taneja, Kanika Mann, Krishna Shroff, Raj Kundra, and Sreerama Chandra were also believed to be considered for this season of Bigg Boss.Talking about Salman Khan, the actor will next be seen in the Apoorva Lakhia-directed film, in which he is playing the role of a soldier. Salman also has an action film with Sanjay Dutt. His last film, Sikandar, flopped at the box office.