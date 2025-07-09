Bigg Boss 19 Tentative Line-up: Apoorva Mukhija to Ram Kapoor List of Most Likely Celebs to Join The Controversial Show

The most controversial reality show of Television Bigg Boss 19 will be back by August 2025. Ahead of premier, buzz about the expected contestant is brewing around. Even tough final list is not out but their are reports that some A lister have been approached to be part of the show which includes some of the prominent influencer space.

According to Screen reports 'Bade Ache Lagte hein fame actor Ram Kapoor, who is currently making headline for his fitness and controversial statement has been approached for the show. This list also include Apoorva Mukhija who came into lime light after her India's got latent controversy. Apart from that many other television actors have been in the tentative list like , Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar, Alisha Panwar who is known for her role in serials like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer. Its is said that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita aka Munmun Dutta has been approached for the show.

Tentative List

Anita Hassanandani Lataa Saberwal Ashish Vidyarthi Khushi Dubey Gaurav Taneja Chinki Minki (Surabhi & Samriddhi Mehra) Purav Jha Krishna Shroff Mr. Faisu (Faisal Shaikh) Kanika Mann, Raj Kundra Daisy Shah Arshifa Khan Tanushree Dutta Sharad Malhotra Mamta Kulkarni Paras Kalnawat Mickey Makeover

If this list is believed to be true then, this season will be blockbuster. However who will be part of Salman Khan hosted show will be known after the season primer. The show's broadcast schedule is changing. Episodes will now be released on Disney+ Hotstar before they are shown on TV. This "digital-first" strategy is intended to appeal to modern viewing preferences and reach a wider audience.

The change aims to draw in younger, tech-oriented viewers who prefer streaming over traditional television. This new approach for Bigg Boss 19 is anticipated to significantly increase viewership. The season is expected to premiere in late August, and further details will be released shortly.