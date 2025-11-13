Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 Tentative List: Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik Lead; Check Who All Made it

After unexpected elimination of Mridul Tiwari, total six contestant left in the house. This unexpected elimination of Mridul left everyone left every one shock. Now with Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari, and Neelam Giri now out of the race, fans are curious to see who will dominate the voting charts next.

As per the social media buzz Gaurav Khanna is leading with highest numbers of votes and popular contestant Pranit More has also entered in top five contestant. Farrhana Bhatt, despite her on-screen drama, has successfully maintained a strong fan base and kept audiences entertained. Speculation suggests Kunickaa and Amaal, possibly favored by Salman Khan, may reach the finale. Furthermore, either Gaurav or Amaal is predicted to win, with Amaal considered a strong contender due to alleged support from the producers.

In the latest episode, Gaurav addressed nepotism, telling Amaal, "Jo pehla darwaza opportunity ka khulta hai wo talent ka nahi hota," explaining that connections, not talent, often provide the initial opportunity for people like Amaal or himself. Amaal countered that all artists face similar struggles, leading to a verbal fight during which Amaal accused Gaurav of being a product of "reverse-nepotism."

Makers have made #BiggBoss19 so predictable#KunickaaSadanand and #AmaalMalik are among the makers nepotism quota of Finalist



And #GauravKhanna is their pre decided winner — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 13, 2025

Gaurav confronts Malti for causing rifts in Nehal and Farrhana's friendship, as well as Tanya and Neelam's. Malti admits to and explains her actions. Mridul's recent elimination has shifted the power dynamics both inside and outside the house, sparking an online movement with the slogan 'No Mridul, No Bigg Boss'.