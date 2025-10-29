Bigg Boss 19: Tu Hai Kaun ? Farrhana Bhatt Blasts at Mridul Tiwari During Intense Fight, Clip Goes Viral

Social media influencer Mridul Tiwari, who is one of the strongest player in Bigg Boss 19 house had a emotional breakdown because of captaincy pressure. While every members where co-ordinating with Mrdiul, Farrhana decided to turn her back which made him angry and major fight broke out between two.

In the latest promo shared by Bigg Boss 19 makers shows, Mridul and Farrhana fighting in garden area over house duties. Promo begins with Mridul saying, "You should at least have some shame"(Aapko ek cheez uthani chahiye jo hai sharam). Listing to this Farrhana gets angry, "What shame? who are you to talk about shame?"(Kya sharam ki baat kar raha hai? Tu hai kaun?) Responding to her response Mridul said while laughing, "I pity the people who voted for you, let’s see how people even vote for you. Who is this girl? When she sees me outside, she’ll be shocked to see me."

Mridul expressed his frustration, saying, "This 25-year-old guy will drive everyone crazy." Earlier, Mridul was seen struggling with his captaincy in a promotional video, where he tearfully complained, "They've made me so weak in just 2–3 days…," referring to his unacknowledged hard work with household tasks. Abhishek Bajaj tried to comfort him, asking, "Has she even lifted a finger during your captaincy?" This comment about Farrhana made the conflict worse. Farrhana's silence added to the tension. Mridul then sought support from Kunickaa. Eventually, Farrhana said she didn't feel the need to explain her actions, which angered Pranit, who then asked her, "Don’t you feel any emotions?"

Salman Exposed Mridul's Lie

Earlier, during weekend Ka Vaar, witnessed high drama as host Salman Khan confronted contestant Mridul Tiwari defending Tanya Mittal and exposing what he called a twisted narrative inside the house. Salman took a firm stand in support of Tanya, clarifying that her intentions towards Mridul were genuine and rooted in friendship. He revealed that Mridul had been misinterpreting Tanya's actions, making her appear manipulative and calculating in front of other housemates.

Khan said that Tanya was only trying to help Mridul in the game so that he could be visible during episodes and that Mridul changed the entire story and narrative while revealing it to other housemates. The revelation left housemates stunned, especially those who had previously sided with Mridul and cornered Tanya during the week's heated arguments.