Bigg Boss 19 Update: Akanksha Boosts Husband Gaurav Khanna’s Confidence, Tells Him to Be More Vocal

Bigg Boss 19 is in its finale phases where this week, family members are in the house to meet contestants to boost their confidence. First Kunika Sadanand's son and Ashnoor Kaur's father went inside the house, followed by Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha. In viral promo Gaurav Khanna and wife Akanksha Chamo is seen having romantic moment inside the house. According to inside report Akanksha has advise her husband to stay away from Pranit More.

Akanksha urged Gaurav Khanna to start playing for himself, be selfish and don't play safe. He asked him to show his real competitive side. She told him he was playing well but needed to be more assertive, frankly stating his biggest competitors were Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt. Akanksha also revealed that housemates were gossiping about him. Gaurav admitted he knew, and Akanksha reminded him of his strong outside support, urging him to be more open and vocal and to avoid Farrhana, deeming her "not worth it."

She reassured him, "No one will be hurt by anything said or done here; it's all part of the game." Her final advice was impactful: "Be yourself, but be more open. Play aggressively without worrying about hurting anyone. No one else is as concerned with ethics as you are, so go all in." This bold pep talk could transform Gaurav's game. In an upcoming 'Bigg Boss 19' ration task, Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha must balance a ball on two bats while walking on a wooden ramp. The more balls they deposit in the designated box within 10 minutes, the more ration the house will receive.

Subsequently, Farhana Bhatt's mother will appear on the show and express her gratitude to Gaurav by addressing him as 'son.' BB Tak reports that Farhana's mother thanked Gaurav for bringing Farhana back home after she left. She also attempted to persuade Farhana, acknowledging that criticizing Gaurav's work was a significant error and emphasizing that Gaurav was the reason she was on the show.