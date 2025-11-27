Bigg Boss 19 Update: Ashnoor Kaur Hits Tanya Mittal During Task; Netizens Demand Eviction (Watch Video)

Bigg boss 19 is in its finale week is near and everyone is giving head-on competition to each other to grab the finale trophy in their hand. Amid this new controversy erupted where Ashnoor is facing backlash for allegedly hitting Tanya Mittal during the ticket to finale task. Viewers have came in support of Tanya and demanded her eviction from the show for hitting Tanya.

Bigg Boss house is currently engulfed in a fierce battle to win the Ticket to Finale. Initially, a task was conducted to enter the race. Four contestants participated in the Ticket to Finale race: Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Praneet More, and Ashnoor Kaur.

What exactly happened?

A major uproar has erupted during the Ticket to Finale task, leading to calls for the elimination of one contestant on social media. Ashnoor Kaur lost the Ticket to Finale task, and after losing, she hit Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank. Although Ashnoor claimed it was a mistake, it caused a stir.

Following this incident, a fight broke out between Tanya Mittal and Ashnoor Kaur. Tanya said that the entire country was seeing her true colors. She also said that Ashnoor didn't even realize her mistake. Now, Ashnoor is being severely trolled on social media, and people are demanding her eviction.

Watch Promo

Gaurav Khanna Wins Ticket To Finale

Bigg Boss 19 top eight contestant played for the ticket to finale and it was the tough fight. According to reports, television actor Gaurav Khanna popularly known as GK has become first one to enter in Finale. Initial reports stated that out of the remaining contestants in the house, Gaurav, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More emerged as the first contenders for the ticket.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More–Tanya Mittal Get Into Heated Argument; Farhana Says, “Insaano Jaise Shakal Banake Baat Kar”

BiggBoss Tak posted on X that, Anupamaa fame actor Gaurav Khanna has secure his spot in finale week. Hence, this makes him safe from any nominations in the upcoming week. However this are just reports, it will be confirmed after the show is aired. Despite his desire to be captain, the actor was unsuccessful. Gaurav briefly held the position after nominating all housemates, but a swift reversal led to Shehbaz Badesha's captaincy. Therefore, Gaurav becoming the show's first finalist seems like a just outcome for his fans.