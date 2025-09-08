Bigg Boss 19 Update: Gas Stove Left On Overnight, Contestants Escapes Major Accident

Bigg Boss season 19 is getting love from audience with amazing contestants. Housemates eat, sleep, workout and cook together and entertain us. Amid this recently a shocking incident has come to light that a contestant's negligence caused a gas leak in the house, which put the lives of all the contestants in danger. Fortunately, a major accident was averted and the situation was brought under control in time. What exactly happened

According to 'Bigg Boss' insiders, after the weekend, a contestant used the gas in the kitchen and left it on. Due to this, the gas kept leaking throughout the night and the smell of gas spread throughout the house. As soon as the captain of the house, Baseer Ali, noticed this, he got very angry. He questioned all the contestants and expressed his displeasure over their negligence. Due to this mistake of a contestant. Promptness of captain avoided a major explosion in the house which could have cost their lives.

Negligence sparked fears of a total 'Bigg Boss' set fire, but a major accident was averted by timely intervention. A similar incident occurred previously, with a fire on the 'Bigg Boss 15' set extinguished by the team's quick action. Post-show, another fire required four fire engines to control.

Talking about the update in the 'Bigg Boss 19' house, a big twist was seen in the second 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. Actress Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shahbaz Badesha has made a wild card entry in the house. No one has been evicted from the house this week. Now the audience is curious about what twist will be in the third week.