Bigg Boss 19 Update: Housemates Unhappy with Amaal Mallik’s Captaincy? Zeishan Quadri Points Out His Changed Behavior (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19 Update: Third week of Bigg Boss 19 is full of twist and turns and entertainment. After the captaincy task Amal Malik became the new captain of the house by defeating Abhishek Bajaj. After Kunikaa Sadanand and Basir Ali, Amal taking over the captaincy of the house has created a lot of controversy . Following his win Amaal's best best friends have become upset with him due to his behavior.

During the captaincy task house got divided in two teams Red one and Blue one. Team Red won the task and Amaal Mallik emerged as a new captain of the house. However his close friend Zeeshan feels after his win, their is slight change in his behavior and he is angry on him. According to Bigg Boss Tak X handle, Amaal became the captain, Zeeshan Qadri was seen talking about the changed behavior of the singer. He told how Amaal is ignoring him inside the house. Not only this, Farhana has clearly refused to do any duty during Amaal Malik's captaincy.

#BiggBoss19 LIVE UPDATES - All is not well between friends Amaal Mallik & Zeishan Quadri.



After Amaal became the new captain, Zeishan was seen talking about Amaal’s changed behavior & how he’s ignoring him inside the house. #BiggBoss_Tak#BBTak — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 11, 2025

Meanwhile Amaal on other hand got emotional and started crying. Tanya Mittal who saw him sat beside him and was seen consoling him. Makers have recently shared a video in which Tanya was seen wiping the tears of Amaal Malik while telling him a story while he is lying on the bed.