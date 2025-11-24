Bigg Boss 19 Update: Malti Chahar Slaps Tanya Mittal During Nomination Task, Amaal Mallik Calls Badtameez (Watch Video)

Salman Khan hosted show, Bigg Boss season 19 is in its final few weeks. Now show has got their top 8 contestant after Kuinckaa Sadananda exit now new nomination task was held and during this, Malti allegedly raised her hand on Tanya Mittal. As per the promo released by makers, contestants have to nominate other and while doing that put stamp of nomination on them. Everyone nominated person they wish to.

When it was Tanya Mittal's turn she went and put the stamp on Malti Chahar's lips and reported in response she raised her hand. In promo Amaal mallik said batameez. Now it is not clear if it is true ot not, some social media users believe Malti has raised her hand. Others are waiting for confirmation on today's episode.

About Bigg Boss 19 Finale

Bigg Boss 19 finale is reportedly scheduled for the next two weeks. As a result, social media users have already revealed their top five finalists. Based on Khabari's voting and social media user reactions, it's believed that this time the top five will likely include Gaurav Khanna, Praneet More, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Malik, and Tanya Mittal. However, Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz could also make it to the top five. The game is set to get even more exciting in the coming days.