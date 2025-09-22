Bigg Boss 19 Update: Nehal Chudasama Sent to Secret Room, Gets Special Authority?

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan-hosted controversial show is entertaining audience with a lot of drama and fights. During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman schooled everyone for their mistakes and gave guidance to improve their game. Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More were nominated for the fourth week, and Nehal got evicted. However, she is not evicted but has been sent to a secret room to observe the game, with this she has got one more power.

Nehal got happy that she has got second chance and will able to know what everyone thinks about her. According to Bigg Boss Khabri Nehal has got power to nominate contestant. House got divided into two parts team Shehbaz and Team Pranit and team has to perform simple task in form of entertainment and to judge them was Nehal. After evaluating the performance both teams she announced Shehbaz as winner. Which takes team Pranit in nominations . This shocking outcome means that six contestants — Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari and Gaurav Khanna — are now in danger of leaving the show this week.

Secret twist has already caused tension in the Bigg Boss house, as contestants feel blindsided by the sanchalak's hidden role. Nominated housemates remain unaware that Nehal's decision sealed their fate, and viewers are eager to see the fallout once the truth is revealed. With strong contenders now facing elimination, the stakes are higher than ever, promising an increasingly unpredictable season of Bigg Boss 19.