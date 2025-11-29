Bigg Boss 19 Update: Sumbul Touqeer Questions Fairness Amid Ashnoor Kaur Eviction Rumours

Ashnoor Kaur has been reportedly evicted from Bigg Boss 19 house, for breaking a major rule of the house. During the ticket to finale task, Ashnoor hit Tanya Mittal by pushing a wooden plank on her. Salman Khan also pointed this out and asked Ashnoor to get out of the house for breaking the rule. Post her eviction, many people from the television industry directly, indirectly called her exit unfair as earlier, Ashnoor has also got hit many times, but no action has been taken.

While Ashnoor's exit remains unconfirmed, Sumbul Touqeer has responded to the rumors of her elimination from Bigg Boss 19 in her Instagram stories. Sumbul questioned the fairness of Ashnoor's eviction on her Instagram stories, sharing a picture of Kunickaa Sadanand and Ashnoor. She pointed out that Archana had returned despite rule-breaking, implying Bigg Boss's rules were selectively applied.

Sumbul further noted Tanya's physical actions against Ashnoor, asking if the makers were deliberately ignoring it. She clarified that she wasn't supporting violence, but highlighting the hypocrisy, stating that if every contestant who resorted to physical violence was evicted, Ashnoor's eviction would be fair. She concluded that the rules suddenly became important.

On other hand, reports of Shehbaz Badesha getting evicted ahead of finale has surfaced on social media. As per the reports Ashnoor and Shehbaz's journeys apparently ended due to double eviction twist. Bigg Boss 19's grand finale is scheduled for December 7, 2025, according to media reports. Following the rumored evictions of Ashnoor and Shehbaz, the remaining six contestants—Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, and Tanya Mittal—are vying for the win..