Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Schools Ashnoor Kaur for Allegedly Hitting Tanya Mittal During Task (Watch Video)

Weekend ka vaar will be full of entertainment as there will be lots of twists and turns. Ahead of finale, Salman Khan will be reviewing every contestant's game and will give them advice. Makers released a new promo of upcoming episode in which Salman Khan is seen taking class of Ashnoor Kaur, over her behaviour with Tanya Mittal and allegedly hitting her during 'Ticket To Finale task'.

Ashnoor Kaur lost the Ticket to Finale task, and after losing, she hit Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank. Although Ashnoor claimed it was a mistake, it caused a stir. During weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan will be addressing this topic, Salman said, hitting someone in this house is not cool. Ashnoor appologised for her mistake, but Salman said, your agression towards Tanya was so hard that she purposely hited her, it was very obiously that it was intentional.

Ashnoor while giving explanation said that mera marne ka koi intention nahi tha, galtise laggaya. Salman got irritated and said, apne nikala aur mara tha and we have few rules in our house that we have to follow.