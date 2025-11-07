Bigg Boss 19: Who Gets Evicted This Week? Gaurav Khanna Tops the List; Check Voting Trends

As Bigg Boss 19 hits mid-season the controversial show is getting interesting day by day. May it be clash between Ashnoor and Farrhana or Amaal and Tanya's nokzhok, show is giving amazing entertainment, making it tough to decide who will get evicted from house in coming weekend ka vaar.

This week not two and three but five people got nominated for the elimination and here's what voting trend is saying. According to the initial voting results of "Bigg Boss 19," Gaurav is leading with the most votes and is likely to be safe this week. According to X-posts, Gaurav is leading with approximately 30-45% of the votes, followed by Abhishek Bajaj or Ashnoor Kaur. Farhana Bhatt is in danger with approximately 10-20% of the votes. Voting results indicate that Neelam Giri is at the bottom with the least votes.

Neelam is expected to be eliminated during the Week 11 Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 19' due to receiving the fewest votes, according to online speculation. While initially supported by the other housemates, Neelam now appears to have grasped the game's dynamics. A recent promo shows Neelam discovering someone in the storeroom, leading to Mridul's excited reaction and fan speculation that Pranit More has returned. The official outcome remains to be seen during Weekend Ka Vaar.