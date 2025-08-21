Bigg Boss 19: WWE Icon The Undertaker to Participate in Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show? Here's What Reports Say

Ahead of Bigg Boss 19 premiere, many names that are likely to be a part of controversial show. Among all these names one name which is circulating in media is WWE star Mark Calaway. Mark Calawat is also known as Undertaker is one of the biggest wrestling legends. Mark left wrestling since 2020, but he is still part mentoring the show. Reportedly, The Undertaker is in talks to appear on the 19th season of the Indian reality show, Bigg Boss.

Television industry's one of the popular show Bigg Boss 19 will premier on August 24. Reports indicate the WWE legend may join the show as a wild card entry for 7-10 days, possibly around November.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will return as the host of the show, having become the face of the reality series in India. 15 contestants will join in to start, and 3 wild card entries will make appearances throughout the duration of the show, one of which is said to be The Undertaker. If things work out between the creatives of the show and Calaway's team, this could be a major leap for the Big Biss franchise in India.



Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Marathi fame, Arbaz Patel has sparked rumors about his entry into Bigg Boss 19 after posting a story on Instagram. "Bohot maza aane wala hai kuch hi din me. Or bohot kuch hone bhi wala hai. I am so excited. Haters aap log k leye bhi bohot kuch aane wala hai to kam par lag jao. Or Pyaar karne Wale ke leye to main hu hi," he wrote on his Instagram story. Arbaz Patel has previously gained recognition through his participation in MTV Splitsvilla X5. He is also known for his relationship with Nikki Tamboli, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss Marathi 5. The couple met during Bigg Boss Marathi 5.