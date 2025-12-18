Bigg Boss 19’s Malti Chahar Shares Disturbing Casting Couch Experience From Her Career, Says...

Malti Chahar, who made wild card entry in Bigg Boss season 19, had a major contribution in making this season hit. May it be her one-liners or be her swag she made sure audience are hooked to TV. Recently in one of her interview she opened up about her experiences in the entertainment industry and how she deal with her unsettling incident related to casting couch.

In an conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Malti addressed the issue of casting couch and revealed that she has faced uncomfortable situations during her career. She revealed that one of the well-known and elderly filmmaker allegedly tried to kiss her, which left her shock. "Yes, sometimes it happens. Once or twice, people may try their luck, People here are very smart. They understand your nature and your body language. One or two people crossed the line, one even misbehaved, but most understood my boundaries," she stated.

Malti attributes her ability to handle difficult situations to her upbringing, citing her father's Indian Air Force background as instilling discipline and clarity, qualities that often discourage inappropriate behavior. She also advised girls to be wary of potential power imbalances, urging them to remain alert and set strong boundaries to avoid being taken advantage of. Malti recounted an incident with a filmmaker where, after a project completion, a polite hug was met with an attempted kiss on the lips.

Malti said she was completely stunned by what happened. "I froze. I didn’t understand what had just happened," she recalled. "I immediately stopped him and never met him again." The man was much older and someone she deeply respected. "I considered him like a father figure." Malti explained that the incident taught her a lesson: "Never put anyone on a pedestal. Be cautious of everyone. I never imagined someone of that age could behave like that. I was extremely angry."