'Bigg Boss' fame Sana Khan's mother passes away

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : Former actress and 'Bigg Boss' fame Sana Khan on Tuesday announced the demise of her mother, Saeeda.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. My beloved mother Mrs Saeeda has back returned to Allah after struggling with a bad health condition (sic)."

"Namaz-e-janaza will be performed at Oshiwara Qabrasthan after Isha salat @ 09.45. Your prayers for my mother will be helpful (sic)" the post further read.

Sana's Instagram is filled with her videos with her mother.

In 2023, the former actor shared a video in which her mother could be seen tying her shoelaces, saying "there is no love more honest and selfless than a mother's love."

"There is no love more honest and selfless than a mother's love. Had to post this coz we always forget the love n sacrifices they make for us. No matter how old ur u will always be a chota bacha for them Ps: Can't even bend down to tie my laces I was crying then n even now while I m writing this watching this video. Can't wait to give the same love back to my child and I truly truly hope to be atleast half as her," she captioned the post.

Speaking of Sana, in 2020, she announced her decision to retire from showbiz to dedicate her life to serving humanity and following the teachings of Islam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor