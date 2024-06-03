'Bigg Boss' fame Vicky Jain opens up on participating in 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : 'Bigg Boss 17' fame Vicky Jain, husband of actress Ankita Lokhande, has participated in a new show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'.

In the show, he will be seen exploring cooking with Ankita and other fellow celebrities such as Abhishek - Kashmera Shah, Rahul Vaidya - Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh - Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra - Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri - Nia Sharma.

On what made him say to the show, Vicky said, "Thanks to 'Bigg Boss', people know and love me. 'Bigg Boss' got me cooking and gave me the confidence to sign up for Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. Comedy comes naturally to me, and when the creators explained that this show would blend cooking with a lot of humorous banter, I was immediately drawn to it. I have many friends on the show, and I know it's going to be a lot of fun."

He added, "Comedy is always fun to watch, and the banter and humour will be entertaining. With Bharti anchoring, the humor will naturally shine through. Having great comedians like Bharti ji, Krushna, and Sudesh bhai ensures a lot of laughs. I also believe we bring our sense of humour to the table. The show will be a mood-lifter for the audience."

The show is being hosted by Bharti Singh.

On hosting the show, Bharti Singh earlier said, "I'm thrilled to be hosting Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment infusing it with the tadka of my sense of humour to this show, ensuring that audiences are on a steady diet of non-stop entertainment. This show guarantees entertainment for all age groups, bringing together members of the family at dinner time. Get ready to laugh your heart out - bhar bhar ke entertainment parosne ki zimmedaari ab humari hain."

Celebrity Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi said, "As the Celebrity Chef Coach on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, I'll be tasked with guiding the amateur chefs through the treacherous ways of the kitchen. Expect bizarre ingredient combinations and dishes that would make even the bravest food critic run for the hills. As I try to impart my culinary wisdom, I'll be donning my critic's hat to rate their questionable creations and show my comic side along with my cooking skills. I can't wait to see what kind of surprises these chefs have in store for us."

Audiences can watch 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' on COLORS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor