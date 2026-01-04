Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner and Actor Jay Dudhane Detained at Mumbai Airport in ₹5 Crore Fraud Case

Jay Dudhane, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3, was taken into custody by the Thane Police from Mumbai airport in connection with a fraud case involving around Rs 5 crore.Dudhane is accused of allegedly preparing fake documents and selling the same shop to multiple people, causing significant financial losses to several buyers, police said. In the FIR registered in the case, not only Jay Dudhane but also his family members, including his grandfather, grandmother, mother, and sister, are being questioned.He is a resident of Thane and is also associated with the gym business.The Thane Police are continuing further investigation into the matter and have said that more significant revelations are likely during the probe. Detailed information in the case is awaited.

The actor recently tied the knot with longtime partner Harshala Patil in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony.The couple had announced their engagement earlier in March 2025, sharing dreamy photographs from what appeared to be a mountain proposal. Harshala was seen proudly flaunting her engagement ring against a breathtaking natural backdrop, hinting at a proposal that was as thoughtful as it was romantic.Jay and Harshala have been together since 2023. Harshala had officially made their relationship public on Jay’s birthday, sharing black-and-white photos of the two together — though Jay’s face was deliberately kept out of frame. She captioned the post simply yet affectionately: “Happy birthday to the person who makes me the happiest."

Jay Dudhane rose to prominence after winning Splitsvilla 13, where his on-screen chemistry with Aditi Rajput became a talking point. He later went on to participate in Bigg Boss Marathi 3, further solidifying his popularity with audiences.Beyond reality television, Jay has also explored acting. He appeared in Vedaat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, and starred in the Marathi television show Yed Lagla Premach. His film debut came with Gadad Andhar, marking his transition into Marathi cinema.