Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel Clarifies He’s Not Engaged With leeza bindra After Nikki Tamboli's Outburst

Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli rose to fame during the fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, largely due to their romantic storyline. Nikki was shocked by Arbaaz's elimination last week and felt emotionally drained. Currently, the house is in family week, which included a visit from Nikki's mother. During this visit, she revealed that Arbaaz has a girlfriend and is engaged. This revelation infuriated Nikki, prompting her to ask Bigg Boss to dispose of all of Arbaaz's belongings she had.

Arbaaz recently acknowledged being in a relationship but did not specify if he is engaged or married. After leaving the show, Nikki struggled with the separation, and her mother's news only added to her distress. In an Instagram post, Arbaaz responded to the promo, saying, "I just watched it. Nikki's mother mentioned rumors about my engagement, but I am neither engaged nor married. These are just rumors. Nikki will be upset because she is unaware of the situation outside, but I will explain everything when we meet."

Arbaaz is in a relationship with Liza Bindra, and several of their videos have gone viral on social media. Liza supported Arbaaz during his time on Bigg Boss, but he has confirmed that they are not married.