Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Family Week Promo: Pandharinath Kamble Cries Tears of Joy as Daughters Surprise Him (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss Marathi season 5 is approaching its finale week, and contestants' family members have entered the house to support them. Following visits from Abhijeet Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Suraj Chavan, and Dhananjay Powar's families, Pandharinath Kamble, known as Paddy, is now joined by his family, which is highlighted in the latest promo released by Colors. The atmosphere is charged with emotion as families visit. Recently, a family of four entered, and another is expected today, including the daughters of the beloved actor Pandharinath Kamble.

In the latest promo, Pandharinath and fellow contestant Ankita sit in the garden when Bigg Boss announces, "This house has seen a comedian making others laugh, but now it will witness this comedian living happily. Two important people in his life are coming to the house." As the door opens, Paddy's daughters enter, triggering an emotional response from him. Overwhelmed, Pandharinath cries upon seeing his daughters, who rush to hug him, providing him comfort and encouragement. This heartfelt moment highlights the strong bond between Paddy and his daughters, whose support gives him strength in this challenging environment.

As the episode unfolds, viewers will be eager to hear Leki's words to her father and how Pandharinath's game is viewed by his daughters. Today's episode promises to unveil their thoughts and feelings, adding excitement to this emotional family week in the Bigg Boss house.