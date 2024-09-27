Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Family Week: Suraj Chavan Heartwarming Reunion with Family Melt Everyone's Heart (Watch Video)

The new season of Bigg Boss Marathi is creating a lot of excitement, especially during Family Week. Yesterday, contestants Abhijit, Dhananjay, Janhvi, and Varsha Usgaonkar welcomed their families, and today, the remaining contestants will do the same. Suraj Chavan is the focus of attention, as Colors Marathi has released a promo showcasing his family's visit, bringing joy to everyone.

Suraj's family's arrival was an emotional moment for all. In the new promo, Suraj's mother and sisters enter the house, and he greets them at the door. They share warm hugs, and Suraj proudly gives them a tour of the house. The affection from his sister and father touches everyone deeply.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Fame Arbaz Patel Clarifies That He Is Not Engaged or Married After Nikki Tamboli’s Outburst

During the tour, Suraj's sister expresses her gratitude, saying, "It is because of you that we have come this far." They gather in the garden area, where Nikki also joins in to hug Suraj's family. As they chat on a bench, tears fill the eyes of Nashdai and others, moved by the genuine love shown by Suraj's family. Viewers can look forward to witnessing this emotional moment unfold today.