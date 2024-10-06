Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Grand Finale: Abhijeet Sawant and Suraj Chavan Reach Top 2 After Nikki Tamboli's Elimination

Nikki Tamboli has been evicted from the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 competition, and despite her strong performance throughout the season, she will not be taking home the trophy. Nikki's exit has left her empty-handed, marking a significant moment in the show as Abhijeet Sawant and Suraj Chavan are now the top two contenders battling for the coveted title.

Throughout the season, Nikki was frequently in the spotlight, winning over the audience with her catchphrase, "baieeee." She also stirred up the house with constant arguments and confrontations with other contestants.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Grand Finale: Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, Suraj Chavan in Top 3 After Dhananjay Powar's Eviction.

However, Nikki faced a lot of trolling from Maharashtra due to frequent conflicts and the way she handled various situations in the house. Her relationship with Arbaaz also became a hot topic of discussion, contributing to the trolling she experienced. Despite the challenges, Nikki proved herself in every Bigg Boss task, winning the hearts of the audience with her performance. She also has a massive fan base on social media that supported her throughout her journey in the house.