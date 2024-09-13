Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Latest Promo: Aarya Jadhao Faces Punishment for Physical Altercation with Nikki Tamboli (Watch Video)

In the fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, contestants are participating in various tasks, and their interactions have become increasingly intense. Recently, Aarya Jadhao and Nikki Tamboli had a heated argument during a captaincy task that escalated quickly. Despite the tension, Aarya Jadhao was later seen hugging Nikki, adding to the charged atmosphere in the house. However, Bigg Boss is expected to impose a serious punishment on Arya today.

At the end of yesterday's episode, viewers saw Aarya blocking the bathroom door to stop Nikki from entering during the captaincy task. This led to a confrontation where Aarya punched Nikki in the earlobe, drawing criticism from fellow contestants Arbaaz, Vaibhav, and Janhavi, who condemned Aarya 's behavior. A new promo for Bigg Boss has been released, hinting at a significant punishment for Aarya due to her violation of the house's fundamental rules, shocking everyone.

In the promo, the housemates are gathered in the living area, with Aarya and Nikki standing behind them. Arbaaz is seen comforting Nikki while Bigg Boss announces, "Yesterday in the Bigg Boss house, Aarya committed a despicable act. Bigg Boss is punishing Aarya for that." Aarya reacts by hitting her head in disbelief, and both Paddy and Ankita look equally shocked. Fans are eagerly anticipating today’s episode to find out what punishment Bigg Boss has planned for Arya.