Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Latest Promo: Aarya Jadhao Punch Leads to New Feud Between Nikki Tamboli and Jahnavi Killekar (Watch Video)

Every day brings new developments in "Bigg Boss Marathi." This week, tensions among the housemates have escalated dramatically. Just yesterday, during a task, Aarya punched Nikki in the ear in a fit of anger. Today, viewers will witness the fallout from this incident, as an intense argument unfolds between Nikki and Jahnavi. Jahnavi has issued an open challenge to Nikki after their conflict reached a boiling point.

Initially, the audience enjoyed the close friendship between Nikki Tamboli and Jahnavi Killekar in the early days of the show. However, their bond has since fractured. Now, a fierce confrontation is on the horizon, primarily centered around the issue of captaincy. In today’s episode, both Nikki and Jahnavi will challenge each other. In a promo, Jahnavi confronts Nikki, saying, "If you have the guts, take me out and show me... It's a challenge." Nikki responds, expressing her frustration over being removed from captaincy, while Jahnavi retorts, "No one knew you; you came as a Marathi Janata in this show. You are dirty to everyone in this house."

Meanwhile, Arbaaz and Vaibhav are seen discussing Jahnavi's behavior. Vaibhav tells Arbaaz, "Now you will see my other side. Jahnavi shouted at me and irritated me a lot during the task. It didn't occur to me that she was playing for me." He adds that Janhvi had agreed to support him, to which Arbaaz responds, "She told everyone she wanted to blow up Vaibhav." As the drama unfolds, viewers can expect more explosive moments in the house.