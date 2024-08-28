Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Latest Promo: Abhijeet Sawant's Behavior Suddenly Changed After Alliance with Nikki Tamboli, Claims Aarya Jadhao (Watch Video)

Marathi Season of the controversial show Bigg Boss has been airing for a month, sparking controversies since day one. Following last weekend's Ka Vaar hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, the dynamics in the house have shifted. Nikki, previously with Team A, has decided to go solo, and this departure has impacted recent tasks.

In yesterday's episode, housemates were paired for a task, and they had to perform all tasks in that pair: Abhijeet Sawant-Nikki Tamboli, Arbaaz Patel-Arya Jadhav, Ankita Walawalkar-Varsha Usgaonkar, Ghansham Pudhari-Paddy, Vaibhav Chavan-DP, and Suraj-Janhavi Killekar. Abhijeet and Nikki Tamboli, whose friendship is causing friction in the house, have been paired together. Abhijeet Sawant has also shown a sudden change in his behavior, as seen in the latest promo. Despite being part of Team B, Abhijeet seems to be getting along very well with Nikki Tamboli. In fact, he appears to be quite dependent on her.

In the new promo, even after being paired, Abhijeet is seen wandering alone, prompting Suraj and Ghanshyam to remind him of the rules. Abhijeet replies, "Bigg Boss will tell me." Arya then confronts Abhijeet, asking if he is speaking his own words or Nikki's. She questions the sudden change in his behavior. On the other hand, Nikki asks Abhijeet, "I got to know you in four days, but you couldn't recognize me?"

Also Read: Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli's Catchphrase "Bai..." Becomes a Hit at Dahi Handi 2024 Event in Pune, Video Goes Viral

Watch New promo

In a recent episode, Arbaaz Patel's anger got the better of him, leading him to damage Bigg Boss's property. As a punishment, he was disqualified from the captaincy race. This new promo suggests that the drama is far from over in Bigg Boss Marathi. This week, Ankita, Varsha, Nikki, and Abhijeet have been nominated for eviction. Additionally, a major twist is expected this week.