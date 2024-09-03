'Bigg Boss Marathi 5' Latest Promo: Explosive Fight Between Ghanshyam Darode and Janhavi Killekar (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 3, 2024 04:29 PM2024-09-03T16:29:20+5:302024-09-03T16:45:11+5:30
The nomination process for the sixth week of the new season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' concluded yesterday, continuing to entertain audiences. Last week featured Arbaaz's red-faced reaction and a confrontation involving Nikki. This week promises new twists, including a debate between Chhota Pudhari and Jahnavi Killekar.
In today's episode promo, Janhavi confronts Ghanshyam, stating, "Everyone knows you talk non-sense, whole house has nominated you." Ghanshyam retorts, "I don't care. You’ve been in jail; you have no common sense." Janhavi responds, "You have zero sense," escalating their argument.
This week, seven contestants have been nominated: Ghanshyam Darwade, Arya Jadhav, Dhananjay Powar, Suraj Chavan, Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, and Arbaz Patel. The question now is which of these members will devise a better strategy—who will be safe and who will be at risk? This has captured the attention of 'Bigg Boss' fans.