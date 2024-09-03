'Bigg Boss Marathi 5' Latest Promo: Explosive Fight Between Ghanshyam Darode and Janhavi Killekar (Watch Video)

The nomination process for the sixth week of the new season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' concluded yesterday, continuing to entertain audiences. Last week featured Arbaaz's red-faced reaction and a confrontation involving Nikki. This week promises new twists, including a debate between Chhota Pudhari and Jahnavi Killekar.

In today's episode promo, Janhavi confronts Ghanshyam, stating, "Everyone knows you talk non-sense, whole house has nominated you." Ghanshyam retorts, "I don't care. You’ve been in jail; you have no common sense." Janhavi responds, "You have zero sense," escalating their argument.

This week, seven contestants have been nominated: Ghanshyam Darwade, Arya Jadhav, Dhananjay Powar, Suraj Chavan, Nikki Tamboli, Abhijeet Sawant, and Arbaz Patel. The question now is which of these members will devise a better strategy—who will be safe and who will be at risk? This has captured the attention of 'Bigg Boss' fans.