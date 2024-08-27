Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Latest Promo: Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel's Tense Showdown After Team A Split (Watch Video)

It is the first day after Nikki Tamboli parted ways with Team A, the tension between her ex-team members is clearly seen. In the new Bigg Boss Marathi 5 promo shared by the channel, we can see the intense fight between Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel. A new promo is currently going viral on social media minutes after it was released.

In the new promo, we can see Bigg Boss has trapped Arya with Arbaaz. In this task, the house members have to do the housework along with their other spouse. Members are prohibited from traveling alone without a partner. From the beginning, Arbaaz was not happy with Nikki and Abhijeet's friendship. Arbaaz also didn't like Nikki talking to Abhijeet. Now, Arbaaz's anger can be seen after Bigg Boss paired Nikki and Abhijit together. Nikki and Abhijeet's friendship is troubling Arbaaz. Due to this, it is seen that Arbaaz is upset in the Bigg Boss house.

A video from Bigg Boss's house has surfaced. In this, Nikki and Abhijeet are seen working in the kitchen. Seeing Nikki and Abhijeet together, Arbaaz seems to be angry. Seeing that, Arbaaz is seen breaking the pots in the house. Nikki then tells him, "What a child." Arbaaz says to Nikki, "You hurt me so much." Nikki tells him, "You don't need me." Hearing that, Arbaaz gets furious and is seen vandalizing the stuff in the hall.

Friends turned Foes

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel became close friends from day one. Due to some reasons, small and big quarrels were flying between them. But it was seen that Nikki and Arbaaz's friendship split after Team A's brawl in front of Nikki due to brother's shock. After that, Bigg Boss has trapped the housemates in pairs in a new task. Bigg Boss has paired Nikki and Abhijit in this.

Meanwhile, Irina Rudakova's journey in the house ended last week after Purshottam Dada Patil, Yogita Chavan, and Nikhil Damle. Who will be the captain of the house this week? And it has to be seen which members will have the hanging sword of nomination.