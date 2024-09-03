Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Latest Promo: Tensions Rise as Nikki Tamboli Refuses Housework Under Varsha Usgaonkar's Captaincy (Watch Video)

In the seventh week, the captaincy has shifted from Nikki Tamboli to Varsha Usgaonkar. The house was lively during Nikki's leadership, and now Varsha is responsible for captaining the house. Following the change, Nikki is back to her previous behavior. A new promo from the Bigg Boss house shows Nikki stating she won't do any housework, saying, "I won't do any duty." In response to which varsha responds, "You can't be arbitrary like this." Nikki is then seen sleeping on the garden sofa, ignoring Bigg Boss's wake-up call. This frustrates Abhijeet and the other housemates.

Abhijeet asks, "Hey Nikki, what's going on with the sleeping?" Nikki replies, "I'll sleep 10 times now. Let the rooster crow 10 times... then you can talk to me." Arbaz sits beside her, and Arya suggests pouring cold water on Nikki, which angers her. It seems another dispute is brewing over Nikki.

Meanwhile, this week's nominations are complete. Varsha Usgaonkar is safe as captain, while Ghanshyam Darwade, Suraj Chavan, Arya Jadhav, Abhijit Sawant, Dhananjay Powar, Arbaj Patel, and Nikki Tamboli have been nominated.