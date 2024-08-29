Bigg Boss Marathi 5 New Promo: Nikki Tamboli Urges Arbaz Patel to End Spat On Good Terms, Fans Question Her Motives (Watch Video)

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi is in a lot of discussion, and the couple in the house of Bigg Boss is also being discussed strongly. Arbaz and Nikki, who have been supporting each other since day one, are now at loggerheads. At the beginning of the fifth week, Bigg Boss prepared pairs for the task of nomination and captaincy. Abhijeet is with Nikki in it, which makes Arbaaz feel uneasy about their pairing. Arbaaz can't stand Nikki and Abhijeet's friendship. Therefore, Arbaz and Nikki's argument is increasing day by day. In this way, the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi has been shared. In this promo, Nikki once again tries to lure Arbaz into her trap.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Latest Promo: Abhijeet Sawant's Behavior Suddenly Changed After Alliance with Nikki Tamboli, Claims Aarya Jadhao (Watch Video)

In the new promo of Bigg Boss, Arbaz and Nikki are seen interacting with each other. Nikki says to Arbaz, "I am not coming to you because your sister, Jahnavi, is not liking it...Shall I offer a solution? Let's end on good terms. Because we want to stay in this house for many days. So let's not play along but play with a smiling face."

Arbaz says to her, "You will be in front of me, and I will remember what has happened in that one month. What you said, and I can't say anything." Nikki says, "You can't express, Arbaz! Nothing else. You know what everyone has done whenever I come near you. I have been distanced from you. So I thought that if everyone keeps me away from you, and if you share your personal things with everyone, then I want to keep a distance."

Netizens are questioning Nikki's new trick, commenting on the promo with phrases like "Double drummer Nikki" and "Nikki, don't fake love and lead him on." Will Arbaz fall for Nikki's game? It will be intriguing to see if their friendship ends here.