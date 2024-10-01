Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli Secures Ticket to Finale, Who Will Be Eliminated in Mid-Week Elimination?

Bigg boss Marathi season 5 is heading towards its finale week and fans can't wait to see who will lift up the trophy. On Sunday just Paddy Kamble got evicted from the show due to low voter's count. Now for the finale we will see Varsha, Janhvi, Dhananjay, Ankita, Abhijeet and Suraj and Nikki.

Nikki Tamboli got directly got ticket to finale while whole house is nominating. Varsha, Janhvi, Dhananjay, Ankita, Abhijeet and Suraj are the seven nominated members. The housemates have been given hints by 'Bigg Boss' that the Mid-Week elimination will take place soon.

This week the voting lines will continue only till October 2. So, who will bid farewell to the house in the Mid-Week Elimination according to the voting will be clear in the upcoming episode. Bigg Boss Marathi 5 finale is scheduled for 6th October. Who will win the show what you think.