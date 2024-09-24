Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Ticket to the Finale Week: Contestants Prepare for Dramatic "Owner and Sangkamy" Challenge (Watch Video)

'Bigg Boss Marathi' is currently generating a lot of buzz, and this season is particularly popular. Viewers in Maharashtra eagerly tune in every night at 9 PM. The finale of the new season is approaching, and excitement for the show is growing daily. Each week brings new tasks for the contestants, and with the finale just days away, the "Owner and Sangkamy" task is set to take place.

In the promo, 'Bigg Boss' announces, "This week, some members will be Sangkame, while others will act as their owners, responsible for assigning personal tasks." Today, the house will be painted, and viewers are curious about the tasks that will be assigned. Contestants Janhvi, Nikki, Varsha Usgaonkar, and Ankita are all taken aback by this announcement.

In today's episode, Nikki, Abhijeet, Dhananjay Powar, and Ankita engage in a discussion. Nikki states, "Ticket to finale is top 5." DP responds, "I see you in top 5." Nikki insists, "I have a duty to inform you." DP then questions Nikki, "What do you think this person is doing in the house? What is his purpose?" Nikki replies, "I'm trying to tell you that you took my ticket to the finale yesterday, but the reason you provided is my issue."