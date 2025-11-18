Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Winner Surja Chavan Set to Tie the Knot; Invitation Card Goes Viral

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 winner Suraj Chavan is once again making headlines. He soon going to tie knot with her partner Sanjana and videos of their wedding preparation has gone viral on social media. As he going to start new chapter in his life he recently moved into a new house and is now ready to start a new life. While fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding of this 'Guligat King', their wedding card has gone viral on social media.

November 29 is going to be a very special day for Suraj Chavan and Sanjana. Because, all their important rituals will be done on the same day. On November 29, the engagement ceremony will be held at 12 am. After that, the haldi ceremony will be held at 2 pm. Then, Suraj will start a new inning of his life at the auspicious time of 6:11 pm. This wedding ceremony will be held in Jejuri, Saswad near Pune.

This wedding card has been shared by the Instagram account 'shatriya_ramoshi', which is currently going viral. As soon as Suraj's wedding card came on social media, fans and celebs have showered him with good wishes. Notably, Suraj's wedding is not an arranged marriage but a love marriage. Suraj and Sanjana have known each other since childhood. His future wife Sanjana Gofane is the daughter of Suraj's cousin. Suraj is going to be the son-in-law of the 'Gofane' family.

Now, Suraj and Sanjana's fans are very excited to see them get married in a traditional way. It will be interesting to see who will be present at this much-awaited wedding from 'Bigg Boss' and the Marathi art world.