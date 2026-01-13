Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Divya Shinde Faints During ‘Mission Ration’ Task, Housemates Panic (Watch Video)

Drama has unfolded in Bigg Boss Marathi house since day one, after intense fight between Tanvi and Ruchita now Bigg boss has given team mates their first task. In this task, some housemates have to gather food supplies for the house. For this purpose, Bigg Boss assigned the contestants the 'Mission Ration' task. During this task, Divya Shinde, known as the 'Tigress of Junnar', fainted.

The 'Mission Ration' task, requiring physical effort, was assigned to Sagar Karande, Divya Shinde, Prabhu Shelke, Ruchita Jamdar, and Roshan Bhajanakar. The task involved transporting large utensils, including a pot, wok, spatulas, spoons, and bowls, from the house to the garden. Divya, participating enthusiastically, collapsed in the garden after feeling unwell while running.

Seeing Divya's condition, all the housemates were shocked. They demanded, "Someone call the doctors!" Divya was breathless. Overall, the first task in the 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' house witnessed high-voltage drama. Now, is Divya really alright? Will she receive medical help? Everyone is watching to see what happens next.

'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' airs Monday to Sunday at 8 PM on Colors Marathi.