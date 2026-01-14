Bigg Boss Marathi 6 First Nomination: Tanvi Nominates Sagar Karande, Heated Argument Erupts (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss Marathi season 6 held their first nomination task of the season and this task changed entire environment in the house. Recently, Bigg Boss conducted a task for the house's rations. Now, the first nomination task of this season is about to take place. A promo video of this task has surfaced. The task involves cutting the kite of the contestant they want to eliminate from the house. A ​​heated argument between Tanvi and Sagar during this nomination task.

In a video clip from Colors Marathi, Tanvi is holding a kite featuring Sagar Karande's picture. During a nomination challenge, Tanvi chooses to nominate Sagar Karande, which surprises him. The video captures his shocked reaction. The nomination task also includes a heated argument between Sagar and Tanvi. Tanvi's reason for nominating Sagar was that she believes he is "unfit for this show." This statement made Sagar angry, and he responded by telling Tanvi that she should be more mindful of her words.

Then Tanvi says, "There's no need to say that I'm talking nonsense." Hearing this, Sagar gets even angry and he tells Tanvi, "I already told you not to interrupt me while I'm speaking." Then Tanvi replies, "Hey, I'm not afraid of your voice... You're going to teach me?" This video from the Bigg Boss Marathi house has gone viral, and fans have also commented on it.