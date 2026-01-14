Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Promo: Karan Sonawane Refuses to Hand Over Power Key to Ruchita Jamdar Despite Her Plea

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 has began and so is the drama. In three days of release show has created hype amongst the audience. Contestants are seen testing each other to see were do they fit in. Meanwhile, due to the clash with Tanvi on the first day and the subsequent heated argument with Prabhu Shelke, Ruchita Jamdar is currently at the center of attention in the house. Now, a new promo has heightened the audience's curiosity.

In the recently released promo, the 'Power Key,' which is expected to be a game-changer in the Bigg Boss house, is seen playing a crucial role during a specific task. Bigg Boss is heard telling Ruchita that the Power Key is necessary to enter the Power Chamber. However due to past clash Karan refuses to give the Power Key, and Ruchita is seen pleading with him and apologizing. Let's see what happens next in today's episode of Bigg Boss Marathi.

Will this Power Key save Ruchita or land her directly in trouble? It will be interesting to see whether this mistake will result in her being punished with household chores or facing nomination.

Bigg Boss Marathi 6' can be watched at 8 PM on Colors Marathi.