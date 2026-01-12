Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Promo: Tanvi Kolte and Ruchita Jamdar Engage in Heated Argument on Day 1 (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss Marathi season 6 has officially begun, with grand finale happening on Sunday, January 12, 2026. Ritiesh Deshmukh is hosting the show for the second time. This year also versatile contestants will be fighting for the trophy. And on the very first day of 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6', a heated argument broke out between the contestants Tanvi Kolte and Ruchita Jamdar.

A 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' promo shows Karan Sonawane discussing Tanvi with Ruchita Jamdar, prompting Tanvi to confront them. Tanvi accuses Karan of talking nonsense, escalating into a heated argument with Ruchita. Ruchita angrily tells Tanvi to "put your mouth in the dung," while Sachin Kumawat attempts to intervene.

The first day of Bigg Boss Marathi 6 saw immediate clashes between housemates, particularly Tanvi and Ruchita, and viewers are eager to see how their conflict unfolds. As no one used the buzzer to stop the initial commotion, the Bigg Boss house has been locked. The first nomination task is expected within the next few days, fueling anticipation about who will be nominated.