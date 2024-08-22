Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5: Aarya Jadhao, Nikki Tamboli, and Jahnavi Killekar Clash in Heated Argument (Watch Video)

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi is making headlines, with contestants capturing the audience's hearts. In today's episode, Arya, Nikki, and Janhvi find themselves in a heated argument within the Bigg Boss house. It remains to be seen who will step in to calm the situation among the three.

A new promo for Bigg Boss Marathi has been released, featuring Janhvi expressing, "I can't handle myself." Arya says, "Don't touch my blanket." She further challenges Nikki and says, "If you have guts, then try it on me." These glimpses of Aryaa's fight with Janhavi and Nikki have created excitement among fans about what exactly happened between them and who is right and who is wrong.

Bigg Boss Puts Me in Dilemma: Arbaaz Patel

Arbaaz Patel expresses his concerns about the game, stating, "Bigg Boss is dangerous. They have put me in a dilemma regarding my captaincy. Everything was going well, but immunity has become a major question. I'm new to this industry." In response, Ankita counters, "I honestly don't think your game is weak. I think Vaibhav's game is weak."