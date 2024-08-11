Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5: Akshay Kumar’s Visit Brings Nostalgia and Fun to the House (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 is currently in its second week, and the show is already packed with drama, entertainment, and surprises. The latest buzz is all about Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar making a surprise entry into the Bigg Boss house, leaving the contestants and viewers thrilled. This week's episodes have seen plenty of action, from the ongoing feud between Varsha Usgaonkar and Nikki Tamboli to the growing camaraderie between other housemates like Janhvi, DP, Pudhari, and Paddy. Amidst all this, love seems to be blossoming between pairs like Arbaaz-Nikki and Irina-Vaibhav, adding a romantic twist to the show.

However, the real highlight came when Akshay Kumar, who is a close friend of Riteish Deshmukh, entered the house. His arrival created a stir, especially when he shared a playful moment with senior actress Varsha Usgaonkar. The two have a history, having starred together in the 2004 Hindi film *Hatya: The Murder*. In a promo shared by Colors Marathi, Akshay is seen teasing Varsha by asking, "Varsha, how many years has it been since you last saw me?" The question leaves Varsha blushing, a moment that has quickly gone viral on social media.

Varsha Usgaonkar, known for her work in both Marathi and Hindi cinema, is one of the most respected figures in the Bigg Boss house. Her films include classics like Tiranga, Ghar Jamai, Hasti, and Honeymoon. Akshay's playful interaction with her brought back memories for fans who have seen them together on the big screen.

Akshay Kumar's visit to the Bigg Boss Marathi house was part of the promotions for his upcoming film *Khel Khel Mein*. Joining him were other cast members, including Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, and Amy Virk. The episode, filled with fun and nostalgia, is set to air tonight at 9 PM on Colors Marathi. Fans are eagerly awaiting this special episode, where Akshay Kumar's charm and the housemates' reactions are sure to make for an entertaining watch.