Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5: Pandharinath Kamble Gets Evicted, Suraj Chavan Gets Emotional (Watch Video)

Pandharinath, aka Paddy Kamble, made an emotional exit from the Bigg Boss Marathi house just days before the finale, surprising both viewers and housemates. Paddy entertained everyone for 65 days with his lively personality and humor but had to leave due to receiving low votes. His close friendship with fellow contestant Suraj Chavan was a standout aspect of the season, and Suraj was visibly upset as Paddy, his loyal supporter, departed.

After Paddy left, Suraj posted a heartfelt video on his Instagram, capturing the emotional moment of Paddy's exit from the Bigg Boss house. In the video, Sooraj struggles to come to terms with the fact that his close friend and ally is no longer there. Their strong bond was clear as Suraj expressed his sadness.

In the caption of the video, Suraj wrote, "My God, Paddy Dada! You are the one who cares for me, looks after me, and understands me. You always remember my family. You left us today from 'Bigg Boss,' but you will always be in my heart. I will fulfill your wish and bring home the trophy." The emotional message was set to the song "*Maja Bhau Gela Maja Kana Modla..." (My brother left me, breaking my heart), which added to the video's emotional weight. Fans and netizens shared their feelings and support, expressing their sadness over Paddy's exit while encouraging Sooraj to keep his promise.