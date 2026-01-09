Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 Grand Premiere: Tentative List of Celebrities to Be Part of Riteish Deshmukh–Hosted Controversial Show

Bigg Boss season 5 was one of the most successful season in Marathi, hosted by actor Ritiesh Deshmukh and now he is back with another season and this times some strong contenders who are popular names of industry will be joining the controversial show. Show premier is scheduled for 11 Jan, 2026. Some contestants for 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' have been confirmed. While some other contestants are speculated to be participating in the Bigg Boss house.

Deepali Sayyad: Deepali Sayyad, who transitioned from acting to politics, will be seen in the 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' house this year. Fans have seen a glimpse of her in the promo shared by Colors Marathi.

Raqesh Bapat: Raqesh Bapat, who made a mark in Hindi Bigg Boss, will now be seen in 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6'. Raqesh Bapat's entry has been confirmed.

Karan Sonawane: Popular YouTuber and social media influencer Karan Sonawane will be seen in the 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' house. His promo has also been released.

Anushree Mane: Along with Karan Sonawane, it is almost confirmed that influencer Anushree Mane will also be seen in the 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' house.

Shreyas Talpade: There are discussions that Marathi actor Shreyas Talpade will be entering the 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' house. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

Sonali Raut: Actress and model Sonali Raut will also be entering the 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' house. Fans saw a glimpse of her in the first promo.

Radha Patil Mumbaikar: Lavani dancer Radha Patil Mumbaikar will also be seen in 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6'. Radha Patil's name has been confirmed.

Ayush Sanjeev: Actor Ayush Sanjeev is also a confirmed contestant of 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6'. Ayush's name is also being widely discussed.